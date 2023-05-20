'Can't disclose it here' - Shimron Hetmyer gives a cheeky reply on the duel with Sam Curran

Shimron Hetmyer played a blistering knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) register their seventh win of the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The southpaw hit some glorious shots throughout the innings, but his assault on Sam Curran in the 14th over, where Hetmyer hit two boundaries, unfolded a contest between the two players.

RR still required 98 runs off 55 balls to win the contest and provide themselves with any chance of qualification in the playoffs. As Hetmyer often does, he started taking on the PBKS bowlers right away and changed the momentum of the second innings.

The southpaw hit some glorious shots throughout the innings, but his assault on Sam Curran in the 14th over, where Hetmyer hit two boundaries, unfolded a contest between the two players. In the subsequent over, Curran tried to avenge the attack on him, as he created two opportunities of dismissing Hetmyer.

However, he was unlucky, as firstly, Harpreet Brar dropped an easy catch, and later a successful review by the batter saved him after the umpire adjudged him out on what was a terrific short ball by Sam Curran. Eventually, the Englishman managed to dismiss Hetmyer in his final over, thanks to a marvellous catch by Shikhar Dhawan, but the batter had done his job by then.

Shimron Hetmyer gives a cheeky reply upon being asked about the battle

It was an intriguing mini-battle between two quality players who are known to play hard on the field. After the conclusion of the game, Shimron Hetmyer was asked about his clash with Sam Curran during the contest, to which Hetymer gave an interesting reply.

“It's always good to have someone say something to me. It doesn't really happen much. I really enjoyed it today; giving me a little bit more confidence and a little bit more energy to execute and do what I need to do,” stated Hetmyer in the post-match interview.

On being questioned about what did Sam Curran say to him amidst the game, Shimron came up with a hilarious answer.

“Not anything I can disclose here, to be honest,” exclaimed Hetmyer funnily.

It was indeed a battle worth watching. While Sam Curran managed to dismiss him in the end, Shimron Hetmyer had already accumulated 25 runs in 12 balls off his bowling earlier.

