WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer | PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan took a sensational catch while diving forward in the 19th over to send back Shimron Hetmyer. It was a timely wicket for Punjab Kings (PBKS), as Hetmyer was hitting cleanly and looked all set to win the game for Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Chasing a total of 188, Rajasthan Royals were cruising for an easy victory despite losing the wickets of their big players early. Devdutt Padikkal amassed a fluent half-century, including five boundaries and three maximums.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also provided good support as he also completed his fifty in what might be his last match of a majestic season. However, it was Shimron Hetmyer’s blistering knock that kept Rajasthan Royals in the game even after the loss of set batters in quick succession.

However, just as Shimron Hetmyer seemed good enough to run away with the game, the PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan produced a magic moment for his team. It was a terrific catch, especially by a player whose team has dropped catches consistently in IPL 2023.

Shikhar Dhawan completes a superb diving catch

In the past couple of games, Shikhar Dhawan has been superb on the field despite the other fielders not being up to the mark for the IPL standard. Dhawan again took an unreal catch to put breaks on a fast-moving knock of the Caribbean batter Shimron Hetmyer.

Sam Curran bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line to Shimron Hetmyer. The southpaw tried hitting an aerial drive over cover, but he couldn’t get the required elevation as the bat turned up a bit while hitting the shot, which also reduced the power of the stroke.



Shikhar Dhawan, who was stationed at the cover region, made a timely dive forward and got a hold of it just before the ball could hit the ground. It was not an easy catch by any means, as the ball was dipping significantly on the fielder, but Dhawan eventually managed to grab it.

Even in the last game against Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan took a marvellous catch to dismiss David Warner. Dhawan’s efforts on the field are commendable at the age where the reflexes are bound to wane.

