WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan pulls off a stunner to get rid of David Warner | PBKS vs DC

Shikhar Dhawan took a fantastic catch to get rid of David Warner in the 11th over of the first innings.

Shikhar Dhawan took a fantastic catch to get rid of David Warner in the 11th over of the first innings. It was a much-needed wicket for Punjab Kings (PBKS), as the DC openers provided a brisk start to their team.

After winning the toss, Punjab Kings elected to bowl first, but things didn’t go their way after that. The two openers, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, started belting the PBKS bowlers all around the park quickly and provided the best opening partnership for Delhi Capitals this season.

The track in Dharamshala has been ideal for the batters, as the ball is coming on nicely on the bat. After a watchful start, the DC batters made full use of the conditions and put PBKS off the backfoot immediately.

David Warner, who enjoys batting against Punjab Kings, was going strong and looked in ominous touch again. Just before Warner could run away with the game, Sam Curran managed to dismiss him, courtesy of Dhawan’s stunning catch.

Shikhar Dhawan took a fantastic catch to dismiss David Warner

Shikhar Dhawan is among the better fielders in the team, and he again showed why. It was not an easy catch by any means, but Shikhar managed to get a hold of it somehow in the end.

Sam Curran bowled a slower delivery on a length outside the off-stump line to David Warner. The batter tried to whack it straight down the ground but couldn’t time it perfectly due to the slowness of the ball.



Shikhar Dhawan sprinted from the covers and covered good ground before diving to reach the ball that was going away from him. While the ball didn’t come cleanly into Dhawan’s hand, he made sure to get a hold of it and made sure the ball didn’t bounce off his hands while landing on the ground.

Also Read: 'The poor lad is pretty distraught,' - Rob Key speaks on Jofra Archer's recurring elbow injury

It was a sensational catch from the Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan to send back Delhi Capitals captain David Warner to the pavilion. It’s never easy to run across and take a catch, but Shikhar Dhawan made a difficult catch look very easy in the end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.