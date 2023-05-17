'The poor lad is pretty distraught,' - Rob Key speaks on Jofra Archer's recurring elbow injury

The injuries have been the biggest roadblock in Jofra Archer’s career, especially the persistent elbow injury for which he has undergone two major surgeries.

The injuries have been the biggest roadblock in Jofra Archer’s career, especially the persistent elbow injury for which he has undergone two major surgeries. Still, the injury resurfaces every time Jofra tries to return back on the field with the ball in his hand.

After playing only a handful of five games for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jofra Archer returned to his home to treat his wounded elbow. After a few days, the news broke out that the speedster would miss the English summer this year.

It must be a frustrating time for Jofra, as he had just started to regain his full fitness and returned to competitive cricket. For a pace bowler, such frequent injuries are never a good thing because they need to put in that extra effort to last long without injuries.

Unfortunately, Jofra, despite multiple attempts, hasn’t managed to remain injury-free, as his elbow becomes problematic time and again. Now, his return is unknown, but the England team haven’t ruled out the possibility of Jofra Archer making it into the World Cup squad.

Rob Key feels Jofra Archer needs a bit of luck

Jofra Archer has missed a massive part of his peak cricketing career owning an injury. England Cricket’s managing director Rob Key has stated that Jofra Archer needs luck while giving the example of Pat Cummins.

“People like Pat Cummins missed a lot of cricket at the early stage of his career. Now, Australia have seen the benefit. He’s been able to put season after season together. Jofra deserves a bit of luck. The poor lad is pretty distraught with what’s happened. You just hope that luck turns for him at some point,” exclaimed Rob Key.

“It’s going to be a fairly taxing road to go down to get this fixed, but I’m sure we’ll see him back at some point. We’re going to look at every single thing we’ve done [in terms of rehab and workload].”

While Jofra Archer might miss the famed Ashes series, England would be pleased if he gets fit in time for World Cup later in the year. The current world champions will be bolstered severely if Jofra Archer plays.

