'I have ticked all the boxes,' - Star PBKS player opens up on his IPL experience

Playing Indian Premier League (IPL) is a dream for every player in world cricket at the moment, as IPL is the pinnacle of the T20 leagues. Every cricketer wants to get a feel of being part of the biggest T20 carnival at least once in their career, which speaks about the value of the IPL.

For a player from lower-ranked or associate teams, it is even bigger an achievement, given the limited amount of resources they have while playing for their country. Hence, if any player from those teams makes an impact, he is assumed to be a talent-rich cricketer, and rightly so.

The Zimbabwean all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, is one of those talented cricketers. Raza is a part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) team, and he has already made his presence felt by churning out some match-winning performances for his side in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

His two major contributions have come against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023, as Raza took his team home from arduous situations in both games. Sikandar Raza has tried making an impact every time he has got an opportunity to play in the team.

Sikandar Raza feels he has ticked all the boxes after playing in the IPL

While Sikandar Raza had been playing in several T20 leagues for a long time, his IPL debut came quite late. During Punjab Kings’ first game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sikandar Raza made his IPL debut, where he was decent with both bat and ball.

In an interview with ESPNcricninfo, Sikandar Raza opened up on his experience of playing in the cash-rich league. According to Raza, he has now ticked all the boxes after featuring in the IPL.

“I haven't played the Big Bash and the Hundred, but there are so many T20 leagues now, because of the overlapping, it will be difficult for me to play in all the leagues. If you said that there will be no more cricket from tomorrow, I'd say yes, I have ticked all the boxes,” stated Raza on ESPNcricinfo.

Punjab Kings have to win both of their remaining games to stand a chance of qualifying in the playoffs. Sikandar Raza will look to contribute and help his team finish in the top four.

