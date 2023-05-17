'If given the responsibility of the coach, he can make a big difference,' - Irfan Pathan suggests a massive change for Delhi Capitals

Despite having some of the biggest names in support staff, DC have failed to nail their pre-game tactics, and their decisions during the game have been more than horrible.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are going through a terrible run in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Nothing has really worked for them despite trying quite a few things, and they are now set for an early exit from the tournament this year.

The batters have failed to click in tandem, particularly the middle order, which has looked fragile more than ever this season. While the DC bowlers have been decent, the batting unit has let the team down in almost every game, and this is also the major reason for DC’s poor performance.

While the results might not go in a team’s favour, the right process is generally the main focus of every side in any format of the game. But it won’t be an exaggeration to say that the think-tank of Delhi Capitals have taken the worst possible decisions, and their tactics have been more questionable than any other franchise in IPL 2023.

Despite having some of the biggest names in support staff, DC have failed to nail their pre-game tactics, and their decisions during the game have been more than horrible. No wonder the Delhi-based franchise is languishing at the bottom of the points table, with only four wins in 12 matches under their belt.

Irfan Pathan suggests a massive change for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are already out of the playoffs race, and they will play their remaining two games to salvage their pride. Irfan Pathan has made a massive comment, stating that DC should appoint Sourav Ganguly, who is currently acting as a director of cricket for Delhi Capitals, as their head coach moving forward.

“Sourav Ganguly's presence in the Delhi dugout is a big deal. I think if Dada is given the responsibility of the coach as well, he can make a big difference in this team. Dada has knowledge of the psychology of Indian players. He knows how to run the dressing room, and Delhi should definitely take advantage of that.” stated Irfan Pathan on Star Sports.

“At the time of the toss, Warner has said that his team has now started preparing for the next season and in this context, it would not be wrong to see Ganguly in a changed role.”

Also Read: 'Make sure that I am very clear with players' - Star IPL captain reveals the biggest learning from MS Dhoni's captaincy

Delhi Capitals will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamshala today. DC will look to end on a high note in a season where they haven’t tasted much success.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.