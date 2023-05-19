'The real king' - Pakistan seamer lauds Virat Kohli after special IPL ton

The India batting great recieved effusive praise from across the border for his latest IPL century for the RCB franchise.

The storm of praise for Virat Kohli's terrific IPL 2023 league stage century on Thursday (May 18) night seems to have encompassed the world. The esteemed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is being lauded over by the global cricket community for lightening up his team's successful run-chase in Hyderabad.

Kohli, who came out all guns blazing during his memorable knock of 100 off 63 deliveries, featuring 12 fours and 4 sixes, is at the receiving end of effusive praise even from across the border in Pakistan, where he continues to enjoy an incredible fan following, including amongst the contemporary cricketers.

Among them is left-arm quick Mohammad Amir, who took the great ton in the important victory over SRH as an opportunity to reinforce the man's prowess in his words. Amir said the century reiterated who is the "real king" of world cricket and lauded his Indian counterpart for his on-field heroics.

The controversial seamer had already lavished praise on Virat Kohli via his official Twitter handle and has now offered full-fledged acknowledgement remarks of the great batter's ton on his YouTube channel named 'Inswing with Amir'.

Amir heaps effusive praise on Virat Kohli ton

Speaking to the fans on his YouTube channel in the aftermath of Virat Kohli's scintillating century, Amir said the former RCB skipper holds an unmatched presence with the bat in the current generation, with one close to his body of work, especially in high-pressure games.

Kohli's near-perfect effort arrived in RCB's must-win encounter as they had to pull off their seventh league stage triumph or leave themselves in a vulnerable spot with one game left in a highly intense playoffs race.

"There is no comparison between Virat with any other player of this generation," Amir said. "Virat’s achievements are unbelievable. Today he achieved another feat. This hundred was so special because it was a must-win game for RCB and he stepped up."

"The kind of shots he has played is unbelievable. We know about his class and a big player will always come good when going gets tough," the fast-bowler added.

what a inning by one and only the real king @imVkohli take a bow. pic.twitter.com/3wOA8hj0Ki — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 18, 2023



Kohli's hundred against SRH was his seventh overall T20 century - the most by an Indian male - and his sixth in the history of IPL cricket. The batter now has an impressive tally of 538 runs in IPL 2023 after 13 innings at a strike-rate of 135.86.