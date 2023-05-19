'Somebody somewhere may not be happy' - Eminent journalist takes sly dig at Gautam Gambhir after Virat Kohli's century

The journalist gave an indirect Gambhir reference and aimed for the former cricketer while applauding the esteemed RCB opener's century versus SRH.

Prominent journalist Rajat Sharma took a sly dig at Gautam Gambhir and referred to his longstanding alleged rift with Virat Kohli after latter's spectacular ton in the IPL 2023 league stage encounter played on Thursday (May 18) night in Hyderabad.

Chasing an imposing target of 187 in a must-win game on a flat batting surface, Kohli guided the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) through with a knock of 100 off 63 deliveries, featuring 12 fours and 4 sixes. The great Indian batter relished the true nature of the surface and executed his revived intent in the middle to perfection towards RCB's cause.

The knock not only allowed RCB to achieve a critical seventh win in 13 games of the league round and keep themselves in contention for the playoffs stage but also helped Virat Kohli thwart persistent doubts on his T20 approach as the 34-year-old sustained a great rate of scoring.

The innings was thus personally satisfying to the former RCB captain's passionate fanbase, which can't stand a word against him. Among them was experienced India TV journalist Sharma, who took Kohli's ton as an opportunity to prove a point to Gambhir, the player's ex India and Delhi teammate, who indulged in a heated verbal altercation with him earlier in IPL 2023.

Rajat Sharma's Gambhir reference in sly dig after Kohli's ton

Gambhir, carrying a notorious reputation as someone with an axe to grind against Virat Kohli due to his previous on-field arguments with the player and controversial uncensored remarks against his game, became a part of discussions without any involvement in the RCB-SRH game.

Taking to Twitter, Sharma applauded Kohli's superlative hundred and took a dig at Gambhir, accusing him to be someone who wouldn't be happy seeing the RCB opener smash a century.

The journalist suggested the former India player wouldn't have been pleased watching his ex India teammate produce a ton in Hyderabad, even though it didn't come against his team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Magnificent 100 by Virat. It was a delight to watch. Of course, somebody somewhere may not be happy 😜@imVkohli @BCCI — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) May 18, 2023



The talk of the Kohli-Gambhir rift has regathered steam ever since their latest altercation, which saw the two cricketers giving each other a mouthful after RCB defeated LSG in a low-scoring return game. They were both fined 100% of their match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct.