IPL 2023 auction: Stokes, Holder among 21 players registered at base prize of INR 2 crores

The BCCI has confirmed that a grand total of 991 players have registered their names up for grabs at the forthcoming IPL 2023 mini auction.

England and West Indies premier allrounders Ben Stokes and Jason Holder are part of a prominent list of 21 players who have registered their names with the highest base prize sum of INR 2 crores for the forthcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction in December.

Also part of the list is former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson apart from host of others players from overseas: Cameron Green, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid.

The full list of players up for grabs at the IPL 2023 mini auction with a base prize of INR 2 crores is as follows:

Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran

Notable exclusions from the list are Mitchell Starc, Alex Hales and Aaron Finch, who opted not to register for the competition. Pat Cummins and Sam Billings ruled themselves out of the IPL 2023 due to a busy international schedule next summer.

Agarwal, Pandey register at 1 crore

The following brackets of players available for grabs are those who have registered with a base sum of INR 1.5 and 1 crore, respectively. The former bracket is also crowded with overseas names, featuring the likes of Sean Abott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford.

Below this is the 1 crore bracket, which is headed by Indian names such as Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, who were released by their respective franchises. In Mayank's case, after being appointed captain by Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Other names part of the bracket are: Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossein, David Wiese

The BCCI confirmed in a media release that a grand total of 991 players have registered their names for IPL 2023 mini-auction to be held in Kochi on December 23. The list features "185 capped, 786uncapped and 20 players from Associate Nations."

A sub-division of the same looks like this:

Capped Indian: 19 players

Capped International: 166 players

Associate: 20 players

Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons: 91 players

Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons: 3 players

Uncapped Indians: 604 players

Uncapped Internationals: 88 players