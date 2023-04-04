IPL 2023 Most Runs List (Updated Daily): Batting Stats and Records - Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads Orange Cap race, Most Fours, Most Sixes, Most Hundreds and Fifties

IPL 2023 most Runs: Chennai Super Kings top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwadhas scored the most runs in IPL 2023so far and also leads the orange cap race for this edition, with 149 runs to his name at an average of 74.50.
 By CX Staff Writer Tue, 4 Apr 2023
IPL 2023 Most Runs Ruturaj Gaikwad Orange Cap batting Stats

Chennai Super Kings top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored the most runs in IPL 2023 so far and also leads the orange cap race for this edition. He amassed just 368 runs last season, but he had won the Orange cap in 2021 having finished as the highest run scorer with 635 runs to his name, including a century and four fifties.

Gujarat titans' Kyle Mayers is second in the Orange Cap race having scored fifties in both games so far. Other names in the top five are Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma, RCB's Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. Kohli had won the Orange Cap in 2016 for scoring more than 900 runs.

 

IPL 2023 Most Runs - Players in Orange Cap Race (Updated until CSK vs LSG match on April 3, 2023)

POS Player Innings   Runs     HS       Avg      SR     100   50     4s     6s       
1 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 2 149 92 74.5 183.95 0 2 7 13
2 Kyle Mayers
LSG		 2 126 73 63 210 0 2 10 9
3 Tilak Varma
MI		 1 84 84* - 182.6 0 1 9 4
4 Virat Kohli
RCB		 1 82 82* - 167.34 0 1 6 5
5 Faf Du Plessis
RCB		 1 73 73 73 169.76 0 1 5 6
6 Nicholas Pooran
LSG		 2 68 36 34 174.35 0 0 4 6
7 Shubman Gill
GT		 1 63 63 63 175 0 1 6 3
8 David Warner
DC		 1 56 56 56 116.66 0 1 7 0
9 Sanju Samson
RR		 1 55 55 55 171.87 0 1 3 4
10 Jos Buttler
RR		 1 54 54 54 245.45 0 1 7 3
11 Yashasvi Jaiswal
RR		 1 54 54 54 145.94 0 1 9 0
 

 

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul PBKS 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.2 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.5 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.5 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115
