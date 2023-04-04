IPL 2023 Most Runs List (Updated Daily): Batting Stats and Records - Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads Orange Cap race, Most Fours, Most Sixes, Most Hundreds and Fifties

IPL 2023 most Runs: Chennai Super Kings top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored the most runs in IPL 2023 so far and also leads the orange cap race for this edition, with 149 runs to his name at an average of 74.50.

Chennai Super Kings top-order batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored the most runs in IPL 2023 so far and also leads the orange cap race for this edition. He amassed just 368 runs last season, but he had won the Orange cap in 2021 having finished as the highest run scorer with 635 runs to his name, including a century and four fifties.

Gujarat titans' Kyle Mayers is second in the Orange Cap race having scored fifties in both games so far. Other names in the top five are Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma, RCB's Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. Kohli had won the Orange Cap in 2016 for scoring more than 900 runs.

IPL 2023 Most Runs - Players in Orange Cap Race (Updated until CSK vs LSG match on April 3, 2023)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST