Naveen-ul-Haq imitates Indian star's celebration after double-wicket over in the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians

Naveen-ul-Haq displayed exceptional form in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) eliminator match against Mumbai Indians. He successfully took the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma (11) and Suryakumar Yadav (33) in the same over and then dismissed Cameron Green (41), putting the MI side at a disadvantage. Naveen, who made headlines earlier this month due to a controversial altercation with Virat Kohli during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, once again caught the attention of the internet with a familiar celebration during the clash against MI.

When Rohit handed a straightforward catch to Ayush Badoni at cover, Naveen celebrated by placing a finger on each ear, a gesture often seen from LSG's first-team captain KL Rahul when he scores a century. He then adjusted his collar before proceeding. In the 11th over of the match, after dismissing the in-form Cameron Green with a slower delivery that knocked over the Australian batter's stumps, Naveen repeated the same celebration.

Naveen-ul-Haq has been under the limelight for his recent altercation with Virat Kohli

Naveen-ul-Haq gained widespread recognition following his confrontation with Virat Kohli earlier this month. The incident occurred during the final overs of the game and escalated when Naveen refused to shake hands with Kohli. As Kohli extended his hand, Naveen engaged in a heated verbal exchange and proceeded to shake the hand of the RCB star vigorously. A few minutes later, Kohli also had a verbal clash with LSG's mentor, Gautam Gambhir.

Earlier in the match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in Chennai. The team made one change, with Tilak Varma returning to the XI in place of Nehal Wadhera. Mumbai Indians made a comeback to the playoffs after a disappointing 2022 season, where they finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 matches.

