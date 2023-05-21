'Bad luck for him.....' - Ravi Shastri makes bold remark on MI star

He is one of the finest batsmen in the history of the league but has struggled to find form in IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will rely on their top order batter to perform exceptionally against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they compete with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the remaining fourth spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs. In their last league match of IPL 2023, MI will host the already-eliminated SRH on Sunday. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his opinion on the opener's performance in the ongoing edition.

The Mumbai Indians skipper is one of the finest batsmen in the history of the league but has struggled to find form in IPL 2023. After his least successful season as a batsman in IPL 2022, Rohit Sharma has managed to score only a solitary half-century in the current edition of the tournament. Prominent figures in the game, such as legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former India captain Virender Sehwag, have shared their thoughts on Rohit's batting struggles during IPL 2023.

According to former India head coach Shastri, he believes that the ongoing season has brought some "bad luck" for the Mumbai Indians skipper as he hasn't been able to produce runs with his bat.

Rohit Sharma-led MI face an uphill task to secure IPL 2023 playoffs berth

Shastri shared his thoughts with Star Sports ahead of MI's crucial match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, emphasizing that once Rohit Sharma regains his scoring form, it will be challenging to contain him.

"Rohit doesn't need any motivation. It is Rohit's bad luck that runs are not coming out of his bat and he is getting out after playing two or three balls. But once runs start flowing out of his bat then it will be difficult to stop him. This is a different guy," Shastri said.

Rohit Sharma has accumulated 257 runs in 13 matches for the Mumbai Indians this season, with an average of 19.77. Currently occupying the seventh position on the IPL 2023 points table, the Mumbai Indians are tied with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in terms of points.

To secure a playoff spot, Rohit's MI must defeat SRH by a margin of at least 79 runs to maintain their advantage over RCB in the IPL 2023 standings.

