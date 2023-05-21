'Not thinking that far..' - Rinku Singh on potential India call-up

Even as he generates calls for his immediate inclusion to India's senior T20I set-up after a tremendous run in IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) middle-order aggressor Rinku Singh says he believes in staying in the present and is not "thinking that far".

Singh just finished one of the more impressive IPL campaigns for a young uncapped Indian batter. The left-hand maverick blasted a whopping 474 runs over 14 innings for the two-time champions at a strike-rate just shy of 150. In his latest knock, the youngster smashed an unbeaten 67 off 33 deliveries in a painful one-run defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

More than the runs, however, it's the quality of his skill and strong temperament that has captured the imagination of fans and prominent experts after walking in multiple positions of strife and taking KKR home under extreme pressure.

It's that zeal and impact value which has bolstered Rinku Singh's claims for higher honours amidst the top brass of world cricket, with former cricketers and leading experts convinced of his international prospects as an in-transition Indian T20I side builds towards the next men's T20 World Cup.

Rinku Singh on potential India T20I call-up

The youngster, however, is wary of thinking along those lines himself. For Singh, the process of bettering each day will only continue after the conclusion of IPL 2023 and he can't allow the talk on the outside to influence his headspace. Be it the overwhelming praise or criticism, Singh says he can't let others cloud his judgement and think of the India cap just yet.

"Anyone will feel great to have a season like this, but I'm not thinking that far that I will get selected to Indian team," said Rinku Singh during the post-match press conference on Saturday (May 20) in Kolkata when asked if he, too, believes his time for the much-cherished India call-up has finally arrived.

"I will just continue my same routine — practice and gym — after returning home. Names will keep on coming, I will just do my job."

"Everyone at home is really happy. Last year people came to know about me for my cameos. But after hitting those five sixes, I'm getting a lot of respect. Many people now know me. I'm happy but not overjoyed, afterall we couldn't make it (to the playoffs)," he added.