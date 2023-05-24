WATCH: 'Unreal Rohit Sharma' - MI skipper pulls off heroic fielding efforts to help MI win Qualifier 2

During the Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, Rohit Sharma revealed a side of his personality that is not often seen on the field.

During the ongoing Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, the MI skipper revealed a side of his personality that is not often seen on the field. Rohit Sharma displayed remarkable reflex, resulting in a successful direct run-out and dismantling the LSG batting lineup.

Gowtham played a powerful back-foot shot towards backward point, where Green executed an exceptional diving stop to his right. Positioned at cover, Rohit quickly collected the deflection and swiftly aimed a direct hit at the batting end. Despite Gowtham's diving effort, the ball ricocheted off the practice pitch, catching him significantly short of his crease. Hooda, his partner, showed no interest in taking the single and even expressed his dissatisfaction with Gowtham's decision. In summary, it was an absolute disaster for LSG, with two run-outs occurring in just five balls.

Lucknow Super Giants found themselves under early pressure from Mumbai Indians while chasing a target of 183 runs, as both their openers fell during the powerplay. However, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya rose to the occasion, stabilizing the innings for LSG after the initial setbacks.

In the first innings, Mumbai Indians set a challenging total of 182/8 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a late blitz by Nehal Wadhera. Wadhera's explosive innings of 23 runs off just 12 balls propelled Mumbai's score. After choosing to bat first, Mumbai Indians lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan early on. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green formed a crucial partnership of 66 runs for the third wicket, keeping their team on track.

The tide turned when Naveen-ul-Haq, the Afghan pacer, made a significant impact by dismissing both Yadav and Green in the 11th over. Naveen played a crucial role, taking a total of four wickets, while Yash Thakur also contributed with three wickets in the innings.

