'He doesn't need to be the captain' - Michael Vaughan does not want this player as CSK captain

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 15 runs in Chennai last night to seal their place in the Final. Most of the players did their job with brilliance, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja being the best on the winning night.

Ravindra Jadeja has been part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a while now and has made several match-winning contributions to the team over the years. There haven’t been many players who have had as many winning contributions as Ravindra Jadeja for the four-time champions in the league.

While there have been talks about the sour relationship between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, with the latter also tweeting some cryptic tweets of late, there is no doubt that Jadeja’s contribution as a player has been immense. Even during CSK’s last game against Gujarat Titans (GT) yesterday, Jadeja’s invaluable contribution with both bat and ball earned CSK a spot in the Final for the tenth time.

While Ravindra Jadeja has been fantastic as a player, the captaincy is not something that might suit him. Last year, MS Dhoni decided to step down from the captain’s position, and Ravindra Jadeja was handed over the duties.

However, the move turned out to be disastrous, as neither CSK won the matches consistently nor did Jadeja perform according to the expectations. Hence, Dhoni had to take over the captaincy again midway through the season.

Michael Vaughan does not want Ravindra Jadeja as the captain

The former England captain Michael Vaughan opined his views on Ravindra Jadeja as a captain in a show with Cricbuzz. In the show, Vaughan exclaimed that Jadeja shouldn’t be the captain and that he was already leading the team with his performances.

“I am a big fan of the rockstar [Ravindra Jadeja]. But he doesn't need to be the captain. He almost captains by performance. He does everything. Ben Stokes has captained England incredibly, but I would never have him down two or three years ago to be a captain,” opined Michael Vaughan on Cricbuzz.

“Mostly with all-rounders; you just want them to be all-round cricketers. They are leading by example anyway.”

It is uncertain who will take the CSK team forward once MS Dhoni retires. The front-runner, for now, seems to be Ruturaj Gaikwad.

CSK might not introduce Ravindra Jadeja as their leader again after what happened last year. It will be better to let Ravindra Jadeja do his thing as a player only.

