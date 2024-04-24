'Take money and get destroyed': Wasim Akram criticises bowlers after teams score 'illegal' run-fests in IPL 2024

The record for the highest team total has been shattered more than once in this season itself.

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) has witnessed some explosive batting from teams with the record for the highest total getting shattered more than once. Interestingly, the top 2 records are held by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have taken an ultra-aggressive approach this season.

Not only SRH but teams with a good batting depth like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings have also posted 200-plus scores on more than occasion this season.

Echoing on the same lines, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has extended his condolences to the bowlers while claiming it's 'illegal' to score as many runs.

ALSO READ: Not Chris Gayle, Rajasthan Royals star names the toughest batter he's bowled to

Wasim Akram criticises bowlers for 'illegal' run-fests in IPL 2024

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of SRH's rematch with RCB, Wasim Akram opined that bowlers are getting absolutely decimated this season.

He said, "Thank God, I am not playing cricket in this era. I mean they are scoring 270 in 20 overs. It's like 450 or 500 in a 50-over game. If it happened once, it was okay, but this has happened three-four times, which shows how strong the batting is. It is illegal to score 100 runs in 5 overs. How can this happen? Even if you bowl full-tosses, it is tough to do it. For bowlers, it has become like take money and get destroyed here. I feel for the bowlers in this format."

Akram also emphasized that while the boundaries in cricket may have become shorter, many of the grounds where the games are played remain unchanged from previous eras. Consequently, he attributed the extraordinary success of modern-era batters to their skill and adaptability within these familiar settings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.