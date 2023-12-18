IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming: Where to Watch LIVE on TV in India and other locations, Date, Time, and Venue

A total of 333 cricketers are set to go under the hammer for IPL season 17.

The highly awaited IPL 2024 Auction is just a day away and the fans are waiting with bated breaths to catch their franchise secure the best talents in the market for the upcoming season. A total of 333 cricketers are slated to be up for grabs in the 17th IPL season, comprising 214 Indian players and 119 international players. However, only 77 slots are available, including 30 for foreign players, in the mini IPL auction involving 10 teams.

As teams strive to bolster their rosters, the Kolkata Knight Riders, two-time champions, find themselves with the most vacant slots at 12. Each team can have a maximum of 25 players in their squad.

The Gujarat Titans, reigning champions of the 2022 IPL, possess the largest purse among the 10 teams with a total of INR 38.15 crore after trading their previous season's captain Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest purse balance at INR 13.15 crore.

Players entering the auction have a maximum base price of ₹2 crore, with 23 players including ODI World Cup winners Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Steve Smith and Indians Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur, all listed at this highest value. Notably, Pat Cummins and Travis Head are anticipated to attract significant bids.

Base prices for players range from ₹1.5 crores to ₹20 lakhs. Thirteen players fall into the ₹1.5 crore price bracket, and unsold players have the opportunity to re-enter the auction in subsequent rounds if their names are submitted by franchises.

While Punjab Kings retained English all-rounder Sam Curran, who was acquired for a record ₹18.5 crore last year, Mumbai Indians traded Cameron Green, purchased for ₹17.5 crore in the previous season, to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Additionally, attention should be paid to emerging talents such as Rachin Ravindra and Azmatullah Omarzai, who showcased impressive performances in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

IPL Auction 2024: Where to Watch?

The IPL auction 2024 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports First TV channels in India. Live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 auctions will be on JioCinema.

IPL Auction 2024: Venue

The IPL auction will be held in the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the first time that the IPL Auction is being held outside of India.

IPL Auction 2024: When to Watch?

The IPL Auction will start at 1 PM IST.

