Full List of Teenagers in IPL 2024 Auction Players' List

The 2024 IPL auction will see several youngsters still in their teenage go under the hammer. Especially with domestic talents available at good prices in the auction pool, several franchises might show interest in securing the services of the best players from the crop. Here is a look at some of the teenage sensations who may invite considerable interest from the franchises based on their performances.

[Note*: All players in this list are under the age of 20]

1. Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Base Price: 20 lakhs

The 19-year-old cricketer from Delhi is a top-order batter and is already turning heads with his performances. He grabbed the headlines during the U-19 WC in 2022, slamming 120 balls 144 against Uganada and was a key cog in India's title-winning campaign.

2. Arshin Kulkarni - Base Price: 20 lakhs

Arshin Kulkarni is among the rarest of breeds in limited-overs cricket. He is not just (primarily) a top-order batter who also bowls medium pace but he can open the innings in both departments of the game. The 19-year-old boasts of an exemplary domestic record and is a regular in the India U-19 side.

3. Kumar Kushagra - Base Price: 20 lakhs

A gloveman born in Jharkhand has already resulted in comparisons with the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. Yet, Kushagra is scripting his path with exemplary performances in the domestic circuit that has franchises taking note. At a bargain base price of ₹20 Lakhs, the budding youngster could be seen as a future star and land himself a big payday on December 19.

4. Rehan Ahmed (Overseas) - Base Price: 50 lakhs

The England youngster made a dream debut, becoming the youngest man to play Test cricket for England when he made his debut at 18 years and 126 days old in Karachi in December 2022. The 19-year-old marked the occasion with a game-changing five-wicket haul in Pakistan's second innings.

5. Dinesh Bana - Base Price: 20 lakhs

The Haryana cricketer became a national sensation overnight when he hit a six and grabbed the victory for India in the finals of the U19 World Cup 2022 against England. A middle-order batter, he has amassed 114 runs in 8 T20Is so far at an SR of 110.67.

6. Swastik Chhikara - Base Price: 20 lakhs

Swastik Chikara is a young and talented cricketer who plays for Uttar Pradesh. The opener made headlines earlier this year by scoring a brilliant century off just 57 balls in the Uttar Pradesh T20 tournament. Chikara first came into the limelight in 2019 when he scored 585 runs in 167 balls at a local tournament. With a powerhouse of talent, the young batting sensation can land an IPL contract if any of the franchises decides to give him a chance.

7. Ansh Gosai - Base Price: 20 lakhs

Ansh Gosai is another promising teenager up for grabs in the auction pool. The Saurashtra cricketer will be hoping to get a break and land himself an IPL contract on December 19.

8. Murugan Abhishek - Base Price: 20 lakhs

The right-arm offbreak bowler is currently a part of India's U-19 Asia Cup squad and has also been selected for next year’s U-19 World Cup in South Africa. Abhishek also did well for Hyderabad in the U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy and then in successive Challengers Trophy to make it to the Indian team. Abhishek picked up six wickets in Vinoo Mankad Trophy and seven in Challengers Trophy. He too made his debut for Hyderabad senior team in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

9. Vineet Dhankhar - Base Price: 20 lakhs

Vineet Dhankhar is a young batter and plays for Services in the domestic circuit. Amongst his recent notable performances, the youngster registered a sublime 78 off 76 balls against Hyderabad during the Vijay Hazare Trophy last month. He has shown his ability to come in under pressure and alter the complexion of the game. It will be interesting to see if any of the franchises will be tempted by his talent.

10. Musheer Khan - Base Price: 20 lakhs

Musheer Khan is Sarfaraz Khan's 19-year-old brother. He is a batting all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls left-arm off-spin. Musheer has continued to rise ever since his foray and made the cut for India U-19 squad for Asia Cup on the merit of consistent performances.

11. Saumy Pandey - Base Price: 20 lakhs

The teenage left-arm orthodox spinner has shown glimpses of his brilliance in his brief foray so far. 19-year-old, Saumy has recently made his international debut in the U19 Asia Cup and is ready to represent the country in the U19 World Cup scheduled to begin next month in South Africa and has also been named vice-captain of the team.

12. Aradhya Shukla - Base Price: 20 lakhs

Right-arm fast-medium bowler Aradhya Shukla was selected for a development tour to England earlier this year by the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians to further sharpen their skills. Aradhya performed exceedingly well in the CK Naudu Trophy (17 wickets in three matches) and Cooch Behar Trophy (24 wickets in six matches) that had drawn attention of authorities concerned at the national level to extend him an invitation to attend the camps to be conducted by the NCA at different venues.

13. Avanish Rao Aravelly - Base Price: 20 lakhs

Avanish Rao is another promising cricketer to find a place in India under-19 men’s squad for the upcoming tri-series in South Africa and ICC Men’s under-19 World Cup, 2024. He has been selected as wicketkeeper-batsman of the 15-member under-19 team for the two upcoming tournaments

14. Sakib Hussain - Base Price: 20 lakhs

The right-arm medium bowler from Bihar is a promising prospect coming up the ranks. He participated in trials held by KKR ahead of IPL 2023 and even claimed three wickets. He had previously also participated in the High Performance Camp organized by the BCCI

15. Raj Limbani - Base Price: 20 lakhs

Raj Limbani is a 19-year-old pacer hailing from Vadodara. He made the headlines during the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup after his exceptional display against Nepal. He has caused quite the uproar on social media, with users already calling him a future star.

16. Kwena Maphaka (Overseas) - Base Price: 20 lakhs

The teenage Proteas has already represented the SA Under-19 side at last year’s World Cup at the15 and earlier this year launched his first-class career by playing for the SA A team in their “Test” series against Sri Lanka A.

17. Allah Ghazanfar (Overseas) - Base Price: 20 lakhs

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar has attracted attention for being the youngest cricketer from Afghanistan. Ghazanfar began as a fast bowler but is now an off-spinner who bowls finger spin, after having been taught spin bowling by former Afghanistan captain Dawlat Ahmadzai. His bowling technique has been compared to Afghan international Mujeeb Zadran

