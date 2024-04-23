'He wasn't even going to play': David Warner reveals how talented youngster broke into Delhi Capitals team

The 21-year-old has been scoring at a strike rate of 162 in this year's IPL and averaging close to 30.

Delhi Capitals (DC) haven't had the best of starts in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), managing only three wins in eight games played so far. However, they are still in contention to make the cut for the playoffs but will need to overturn their fortunes in the second half of the season to make it happen.

One player, who will be critical for DC's chances is young Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel.

Echoing on the same lines, DC opener David Warner shed light on how the youngster carved his place in the team despite not being a part of preliminary plans.

Warner said, "Abishek Porel has been outstanding as. Abishek wasn't even going to play in the first game, but we'd lost early wickets and then came in as an impact player. I think he had nine balls or something and he got 30-odd runs. That changed the game and then the other day as well, he played very well. he is going to be a very good player."

Abhishek Porel has been a revelation for DC

In DC's first match of the season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the aggressive left-hander was not part of the starting eleven. Instead, Porel was designated as one of the five Impact Players, with the team management intending to bring in pacer Mukesh Kumar during the second innings since DC was batting first.

However, the situation changed abruptly as DC began losing wickets rapidly. To secure a respectable total, Porel was brought in as an Impact Player.

This decision proved highly effective as Porel hammered an unbeaten 32 runs from just nine deliveries.

Since then, the 21-year-old has looked in sublime form, scoring at a strike rate of 162 in this year's IPL and averaging close to 30.

