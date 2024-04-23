Former Aussie captain wants Delhi Capitals wonderkid in T20 World Cup squad

The youngster has been impressive with his big-hitting skills and has shown immense talent so far.

Delhi Capitals might not be at its best in IPL 2024 but there have been some positives for them in this season. One of those positives is the performance of the 22-year-old Jake Fraser-McGurk. Fraser-McGurk replaced fast bowler Lungi Ngidi in Delhi Capitals' squad. In the first few games, he didn't get a chance to play but was impressive in the nets.

But after Mitchell Marsh left the tournament due to injury, Fraser-McGurk got his chance which he took with both the hands.The youngster smashed a half-century in his debut IPL game against Lucknow Super Giants showing nerves of steel. In the next game, he scored a quickfire 20 off 10 balls in Delhi's short run-chase of 90 runs at Ahmedabad.

Aaron Finch wants Jake Fraser-McGurk in T20 World Cup squad

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch was impressed with the performance of youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk. While answering a question on Star Sports Press Room show, Finch said that Australian selectors will have a tough time while picking up Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup.

"In terms of Jake Frazer-McGurk, I think Australia have some seriously tough selection questions when they are picking their squad in the next week or so. I know they are meeting later in the week to have their initial meeting. They probably have 2 or 3 to go through the squad and dissect everything," Finch opined.

"His (Fraser-McGurk name will definitely be well and truly on the table. There are some nervous guys around, waiting for the squad to be announced. There are so many players and talent in Australian cricket at the moment," the former Australian opener added.

In the ongoing IPL, the 22-year-old youngster has scored 140 runs in 3 matches at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 222.22. In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fraser-McGurk cracked 65 runs off just 18 balls in Delhi Capitals' run-chase of 267 runs. He smacked five fours and seven sixes during his knock. In the process, he teed off against Washington Sundar, taking 30 runs from the off-spinner's over.

Jake Fraser-McGurk made his international debut this year in an ODI against West Indies. He has played two ODIs for Australia and has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 221.73. He is well known for his big-hitting abilities in the domestic circuit. He also scored the fastest List A century last year while playing for South Australia and broke AB de Villiers' record in the process.

