'Step backward' - Former RCB and India player warns India not to pick Dinesh Karthik for T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik has been in exceptional form in IPL 2024 and has presented a case for himself to be included in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

Dinesh Karthik has been in exceptional form in IPL 2024. He has not only consistently scored runs but has scored them at a good strike rate as well. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 251 runs in 8 matches so far where he averages 62.75 and has a exceptional strike rate of 196.09.

Karthik has been one of the few shining lights in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's dismal IPL campaign so far. The 38-year-old has proved himself as one of the best finishers of this season with his exceptional hitting in the middle and slog overs. His form has been so exceptional that out of nowhere, there are speculations of his addition in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Parthiv Patel warns India not to pick Dinesh Karthik for T20 World Cup

Parthiv Patel said, "It'll be very backward step, If the Indian team goes with Dinesh Karthik in T20 World Cup". (Jio Cinema) pic.twitter.com/sSRLz5eIfH — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) April 21, 2024

Many cricket pundits want Dinesh Karthik to be selected just on the basis of his recent performance. But former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has warned that selecting Karthik would be a backward step.

"It'll be very backward step, If the Indian team goes with Dinesh Karthik in T20 World Cup," Parthiv Patel said on Jio Cinema.

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik had expressed his desire to represent India in 2024 T20 World Cup.

“At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India [at the T20 World Cup]. I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T20 World Cup,” Karthik said to Cricbuzz on the eve of KKR vs RCB clash at Eden Gardens.

"I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at their helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar. And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I'm 100% ready. And you know I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup," Karthik added.

There is a huge competition for India's wicketkeeper spot in the T20 World Cup. Alongwith Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, and KL Rahul are in the race as well. Karthik's finishing skills and experience are likely to make the selectors think about his inclusion in the squad.

