KKR star rules himself out of T20 World Cup 2024

The star cricketer has been in excellent form in IPL 2024 with exceptional batting and bowling performances so far.

In a disappointing news for the fans, star Kolkata Knight Riders allrounder Sunil Narine has ruled himself out of the upcoming T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and the USA. Narine has been in sensational form recently in the ongoing IPL and is leading the tournament's MVP (Most Valuable Player) Standings by a fair distance.

Narine is currently the seventh highest run-getter of the season and highest for his team KKR. He has scored 286 runs in 7 matches so far. He averages 40.85 and has a strike rate of 176.54 in these games. He has a century to his name as well, which was also his first in professional cricket.

The decision to open with Narine by the KKR management was earlier seen as a surprise but it has turned out to be a masterstroke so far. He has batted with freedom so far that has brought out the best in him. Adding to his batting exploits, Narine's mystery spin has been tough to get away as well. He has 9 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.10.

'That door is now closed': Sunil Narine on his international return

With him being in exceptional form in IPL 2024, there were speculations that Narine could be back from retirement and represent West Indies in the home World Cup. But the mystery spinner ended all the speculations by saying that he has made peace with his decision and the doors for him are now closed.

"I'm truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup. I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies," Narine wrote on his social media post.

Narine added that the players who have worked hard for this tournament for the last few months deserve to be in the team.

"Guys who have worked hard for the past few months and deserve to show our wonderful fans that they are capable of winning another title - I wish you all the best," he added.

Sunil Narine was part of the 2012 T20 World Cup winning West Indies T20 squad. He has played 51 T20Is for West Indies, picking up 52 wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 6.01. His mystery spin has troubled the batters all around the world.

In IPL, he has been a stalwart for Kolkata Knight Riders over the years. He has picked up 172 wickets in 169 matches for KKR at an economy rate of just 6.75. He is a part of KKR's two title winning teams in 2012 and 2014. In IPL 2012, he was adjudged the Player of the tournament.

