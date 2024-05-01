MS Dhoni faces criticism for treating Daryl Mitchell like a tailender in the final over of CSK vs PBKS match

To avoid getting himself or Dhoni out, Mitchell ran two runs himself.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), former CSK skipper MS Dhoni took a call that later received flak from fans.

Dhoni, who is making a reputation now for walking out in the death overs and exploding immediately, once again walked out with two overs left in CSK's innings.

However, during the final over, Dhoni decided to turn down New Zealand big-hitter Daryl Mitchell a sure single as if to take the onus of hitting on himself.

While it showed Dhoni's resolute to take on the attack, the tailender treatment to the Kiwi did not go down well with some fans since Mitchell himself is also a good-hitter of the ball.

To avoid getting himself or Dhoni out, Mitchell had to run two runs himself after having already reached the striker's end.

Check the video below

Poor Dary Mitchell ran 2 feel for him....Dhobi isn't just a criminal but also the biggest attention seeker



pic.twitter.com/2dK6ttlAvf — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) May 1, 2024

PBKS inch closer to win against CSK

Speaking about the match, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad once again led the charge from the front, playing a captain's knock of 48-ball 62. No other CSK batter could really threaten much as the PBKS bowlers did a decent job to restrict the hosts to a par score of 162 for 7 in 20 overs.

At the time of writing this report, PBKS are deep in the chase with the scoreboard reading 125 for 3 in 13.4 overs.

For PBKS, Shashank Singh and Sam Curran are currently at the crease as they inch closer to a win with the equation down to run a ball.

The match will be extremely crucial, especially for PBKS who are currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table at eighth with six points from nine games.

CSK on the other hand are already in the Top 4 and a win will further consolidate their qualification chances.

