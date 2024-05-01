WATCH: Harshal Patel mimicks Chahal's iconic pose, Yuzi complains to Elon Musk

Yuzvendra Chahal did not miss Harshal's antics and responded in a hilarious manner.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), PBKS pacer Harshal Patel provided a moment of comic relief for the spectators amidst all the high-octane action.

Harshal mimicked spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's iconic cross-legged pose after taking a sliding catch to remove CSK batter Sameer Rizvi.

The incident happened on the third ball of the sixteenth over bowled by Kagiso Rabada during CSK's innings.

The Proteas bowled good length outside the off stump, luring Rizvi to go for the uppercut.

Rizvi attempted to use the pace of the pall by playing beneath its bounce but unfortunately, his effort resulted in offering a catch towards the third man.

Harshal swiftly dashed from the deep and executed a sliding catch. He celebrated with a pose reminiscent of Chahal's distinctive style, sitting sideways with crossed legs, raising the ball, and resting his head on one palm.

Harshal's celebrations soon drew comparisons from the Twitterverse.

Yuzvendra Chahal also took note of the same and took to his handle on X (formerly Twitter) to post a photo of Harshal doing the pose and complained to Elon Musk as jest.

PBKS bowlers curb CSK to a par score

Speaking about the match, PBKS bowlers did a good work to curb CSK to a par score of 162 for 7. For CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad once again played a captain's knock, scoring a deft knock of 62 runs off 48 balls.

At the time of writing this report, PBKS have just started the chase and the scoreboard reads 11 for 0 on 0.5 overs with Prabhsimran Singh starting off the fireworks while other opener Jonny Bairstow is yet to face a ball.

The match will be extremely crucial, especially for PBKS who are currently languishing in the bottom half of the points table at eighth with six points from nine games.

CSK on the other hand are already in the Top 4 and a win will further consolidate their qualification chances.

