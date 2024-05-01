LSG pace sensation set to get BCCI Central Contract: REPORTS

He has been a sheer revelation in this IPL 2024 season.

In a recent development coming in, a Lucknow Super Ginats (LSG) fast bowling sensation is set to receive the lucrative BCCI Central Contract. The 21-year-old Delhi pacer is expected to be given a pace bowling contract alongside the likes of Umran Malik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal and Akash Deep.

Mayank Yadav, who made his debut in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, has been a sheer revelation. He clocked the fastest delivery this season so far and has the ability to bowl consistently at speeds north of 150 kph.

However, the speedster has been troubled with a recurring injury that forced him to the sidelines after the third game of the season.

Making his comeback during LSG's previous match against Mumbai (MI) last night (April 30), Mayank Yadav once again had to leave the field due to a suspected abdominal muscle 'tear'.

He now remains doubtful for the remainder of the league stage matches but is anticipated to return ahead of the playoffs.

Mayank Yadav to get BCCI Central Contract: REPORTS

However, with the new BCCI contract, he will be placed under the supervision of the National Cricket Academy's (NCA) Sports Science and Medical team who will take charge of his injury management and fitness programme from his IPL franchise.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma hilariously accuses Amit Mishra of age fraud after clash against Lucknow Super Giants

Speaking on the developments, a BCCI source informed PTI on condition of anonymity,

"He will soon be handed a pace bowling contract and once he is in BCCI Pathways structure, his growth will be systematically monitored. The national selection committee and the Indian team management would like to gradually blood him and ensure that he can maintain peak fitness."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.