WATCH: Rohit Sharma's hilarious reaction as fan breaches security to hug him and Ishan Kishan

Rohit was startled as if he had seen a ghost as the fan sneaked up behind him.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), a rather comical incident transpired in the middle that bemused the spectators in the stadium.

During the Rajasthan Royals chase, a fan intruded the field of play after breaching the security and darted toward Rohit Sharma at the slips. The former MI skipper was startled as if he had seen a ghost as the fan sneaked up behind him.

He was then seen sharing a hug with Rohit and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan who was standing beside. Soon enough security personnel intervened and took him out of the field.

A fan entered into the ground & hugged Rohit Sharma in Wankhede...!!!!pic.twitter.com/tWDVtfQYmD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 1, 2024

Mumbai Indians' woes continue in IPL 2024

Speaking about the match, Mumbai Indians' poor run in the season continued as they got off to a terrible start. Rohit Sharma got out on a first-ball duck. Batters Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis also followed suit with golden ducks.

It was then skipper Hardik Pandya (34) and Tilak Varma (32) who made some amends to propel the scoreboard to 125 for 9 in 20 overs.

For Rajasthan Royals, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal were the pick of the bowlers with three wickets apiece.

At the time of writing this report, RR are well on course for a win with the scoreline reading 88 for 4 in 12.2 overs.

Mumbai Indians have previously lost both their fixtures against Gujarat Titans and Surisers Hyderabad. If they lose tonight it will be a third straight defeat and the pressure on new skipper Hardik Pandya will increase further.

Incidentally, this is not unlike MI who are known to historically have a poor start to a campaign and then turn it around in the penultimate stages. It remains to be seen if Pandya can do an encore and lead the franchise to a title.

