WATCH: Rohit Sharma departs on first-ball duck as Mumbai Indians' woes continue

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma had a disappointing outing in their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Rohit was dismissed for a first-ball duck after Sanju Samson took a brilliant catch behind the wicket as Trent Boult struck in his first over.

MI was sent in to bat for their first home match of the season, presenting Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan with a challenging task, particularly given the pitch's tendency to aid new ball bowlers. Kishan approached the first over cautiously, carefully navigating before registering his first run on the fourth ball.

Rohit, on the other hand, faced back of a length delivery from Boult just outside the off-stump. Rohit Sharma made a responsive nudge but ended up edging the ball to Samson.

Mumbai Indians face early setbacks

Mumbai Indians decided to utilize the option of introducing the impact substitute immediately, sending Dewald Brevis to the crease at No.4 with the scoreboard showing a precarious 1/2. However, the South African batter's innings was short-lived as he fell to Boult's delivery in the second over, caught at point by Nandre Burger.

The home team struggled to handle Trent Boult's initial spell, with both Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis failing to make an impact during their brief stays at the crease.

After three overs, the five-time champions find themselves in trouble at 14/3, with Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, both left-handers now at the crease.

Interestingly, Rohit was at the centre of attention during the build-up to the contest despite not being in charge of the side anymore. Fans began chanting his name outside the venue hours before the game and ramped up the noise during coin toss.

