Mumbai Indians rookie Naman Dhir reveals how MI scouted him

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians have always had a strong scouting system and have unearthed some of the current superstars of the game. From Hardik Pandya to Jasprit Bumrah, numerous talents have come up the MI ranks and the franchise has always shown trust in young talents as the trend continues still.

Bought for INR 20 lakh at last December's auction in Dubai, Naman Dhir is the latest entity from MI's scouting stable.

Although Mumbai Indians did not have the best of starts in IPL 2024 after losing both their matches so far, youngster Naman Dhir's performance has been a silver lining.

In the two matches he played, Dhir scored 20 and 30, maintaining a strike rate of over 200.

Naman Dhir reveals how Mumbai Indians scouted him

Interestingly, it was his performance in a tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association called Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup last year that made the MI scouts take notice of him.

Dhir made a name for himself by smashing 30 sixes in 12 innings. He finished the tournament with 466 runs at a strike-rate of 192.56 that included two centuries.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Naman revealed,

" Have been given clear instructions by the management to play my shots but at the same time don't want to be careless. There is a thin line between careless and fearless. I was born in Ambala, Haryana but when I was about 5 years old, we moved to Punjab. I've played all my cricket from there, have been in the Ranji circuit for the last 2-3 years and very happy to now get a chance in the IPL." He added, "We had a Sher-e-Punjab T20 tournament, and after that tournament, I got a call from Rahul Sanghvi (MI scout). He told me that the team are scouting me and looking to pick me. I didn't have a great SMAT in 2023, but still got picked. Very grateful to MI for this opportunity."

