WATCH: Fan threatens to breach RCB vs CSK match, shares elaborate plan

The anticipation is extremely high as the match will be a virtual semis clash.

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is nearing the business end with the playoffs qualification scenario almost getting finalised. However, the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 18 (Saturday) will act as a virtual semis with the winner set to secure a playoff berth.

With two biggest stalwarts of the sport - Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni set to feature in the upcoming high-octane fixture, the anticipation is extremely high as it would be one last chance for the fans to see their teams in action before one of them gets knocked out.

Incidentally, fans have gone to every extent to meet their favourite heroes, from jumping boundaries to breaching security just to get an up-close glance and this season has been no different.

Plz tag the security if anybody know 😀 #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/dbZiKe7xKZ — imemestoreeeee (@imemestoreFC) May 15, 2024

Now, ahead of the marquee RCB vs CSK clash, a fan has sparked controversy by posting a video on social media where he shares an elaborate plan on his intention to breach security protocols during the game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The video, which has now gone viral has triggered concern among cricket enthusiasts, prompting them to alert the Bengaluru police about the developments.

Speaking about the qualification scenarios of both teams, RCB currently holds the fifth position on the table, having accumulated 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, the CSK occupy the third spot with 14 points from 13 matches.

In order to maintain their chances of advancing to the playoffs, RCB, with a net run rate of 0.387, needs to secure a win that would elevate them beyond CSK's NRR of 0.528.

