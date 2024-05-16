Bengaluru fan duped INR 3 lakhs while buying online tickets for RCB vs CSK match

What had happened was that the person came across an advertisement on social media where the advertiser claimed to have tickets for the RCB vs CSK match.

The Indian Premier League and the surrounding controversies go hand-in-hand and the ongoing IPL 2024 season is no different either. The recent controversy to have cropped up is that a fan has been duped an astonishing INR 3 lakhs after he tried to buy tickets for the upcoming high-octane fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The RCB vs CSK game is being dubbed as a virtual semi-final as the winner of the match will guarantee a playoffs berth. With such high anticipations, it's also been reported that tickets are being sold in black as well.

The fan, revealed to be a Bengaluru-based 28-year-old private firm employee, was attempting to purchase three tickets online for the match when he fell prey to the cyber crooks. A case has been registered now under IPC Section 420 and Information Technology Act.

What had happened was that the person came across an advertisement on social media where the advertiser claimed to have tickets for the RCB vs CSK match.

Bengaluru fan duped INR 3 lakhs while buying tickets for RCB vs CSK match

He promptly reached out to the advertiser via chat. The individual, identifying himself as Padma Sinha Vijay Kumar, asserted to hold the official franchise for selling IPL tickets. He provided Samarth with a photo of an Aadhaar card and his mobile number, assuring the delivery of e-tickets upon payment.

Opting to purchase three tickets priced at Rs 2,300 each, Samarth made an online payment of Rs 7,900. However, upon not receiving the e-tickets, he contacted Kumar, who then demanded an additional Rs 67,000. When questioned about the sudden price hike, Kumar cited time constraints.

Despite transferring the requested amount, Samarth did not receive the e-tickets. The fraudster continued to deceive him with various excuses, eventually promising a refund. Trusting him, Samarth paid Rs 3 lakh over the next two days. When further demands for money arose, Samarth sought assistance from the police.

