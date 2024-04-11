WATCH: Mumbai Indians stars rush to help after Gerald Coetzee suffers head-on collision with advertisement board

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), MI suffered a big injury scare after Proteas pacer Gerald Coetzee hurt himself following a nasty collision with an advertisement board.

The incident happened during the thirteenth over of the RCB innings when Shreyas Gopal was bowling to Glenn Maxwell. On the second ball of the over, Gopal bowled a wrong 'un which Maxwell completely failed to pick up.

The Aussie all-rounder could not connect bat and ball and it hit him straight on the pads as the MI fielders appealed in unison for a lbw. While on-field umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger, MI wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan failed to stop the ball and allowed it to pass through his legs while appealing.

Mumbai Indians register second win of IPL 2024

Coetzee, displaying impressive awareness, chased after the ball to prevent it from reaching the boundary. In his attempt, the Proteas quick lost his balance and collided head-on with the advertising board.

Coetzee fell to the ground, prompting Mumbai players to rush over to check on him. The physio also quickly arrived on the field. Thankfully, Gerald Coetzee did not sustain any serious injuries and was able to resume fielding.

Speaking about the match, Mumbai Indians registered their second win on the trot after a hattrick of losses, defeating RCB by 7 wickets. On the other hand, RCB's woes continued as they slumped to their fifth defeat in six games.

MI has now climbed to the seventh spot with four points while RCB remains second last with just two points to their tally.

