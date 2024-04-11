WATCH: Rohit Sharma unhappy with Pandy'a fielding setup, Dinesh Karthik exploits with a backhanded scoop

Karthik remained unbeaten on 53 off 23 balls and propelled RCB to 196 for 8 in their 20 overs.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Dinesh Karthik gave an exemplary display of his quick thinking with some audacious strokeplay.

Playing on a batting track in Wankhede, RCB would have hoped for a tall score and Dinesh Karthik made it happen. Karthik walked in after Maxwell departed for a duck in the thirteenth over and took the onus on himself.

In the sixteenth over of RCB's innings, Karthik hit four modified back scoops to send them to the boundary. During the carnage, former MI skipper Rohit Sharma looked disappointed with the field placement and also pointed at Hardik Pandya for the same. But Pandy didn't pay heed as Karthik squeezed out constant boundaries.

Karthik provides late flourish for RCB, Bumrah takes five

Speaking about the match, after a poor start which saw Virat Kohli and Will Jacks depart cheaply, Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar (50) scripted a 82-run stand for the third wicket to make amends and steady the ship for RCB.

After the duo departed, Karthik once again showed why he is one of the best finishers in the business. Karthik remained unbeaten on 53 off 23 balls and propelled RCB to 196 for 8 in their 20 overs.

For MI, Jasprit Bumrah had a superb outing once again, finishing with a five-wicket haul.

Both MI and RCB will be eager to find a win tonight after not having the best of starts this season. It remains to be seen if the star-studded MI attack can chase down a target of 197 and register their second win on the trot.

