WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Virat Kohli for the fifth time with a beauty

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli in his first over of the game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). It was a terrific delivery from Bumrah, who had troubled Kohli from the start of the over.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians opted to field first, as expected, to utilise the early help available for the pacers in Wankhede Stadium. The tracks here always offer something to the new-ball speedsters to exploit before it becomes flat to bat on.

While the first two overs didn’t fetch any wickets, the introduction of Jasprit Bumrah in the third set proved a correct decision, as he was spot-on with his plans immediately. Virat Kohli was trying too many things from the start, which led to his struggles against MI.

Kohli tried to utilise the powerplay overs by hitting as many boundaries as possible, but he was not holding his shape well enough to connect them. Generally, he is adept against pacers, but that wasn’t the case this time.

Jasprit Bumrah forces Virat Kohli to make an error

A struggling Virat Kohli had to face an in-form Jasprit Bumrah, who knows the conditions well in Wankhede. On the first delivery, Kohli missed a pull off a shorter-length delivery before surviving an LBW call on the next ball that was fuller in length but sliding down the leg side.

However, Jasprit Bumrah was precise with his line and length on the third one, delivering a back-of-a-length delivery angled into the batter. Kohli went for a wild swing across the line, but the ball only hit the inside edge of his willow and flew towards the wicketkeeper.

Ishan Kishan quickly moved towards the ball and dived to his left to complete a fine catch to get a big wicket. It was a high-quality effort from the bowler and wicketkeeper to hand MI their first dismissal of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli for the fifth time in the T20s and won this mini-battle. Kohli is the leading run-scorer of the season and had a terrific record at this venue, so MI desperately needed to send him back as early as possible.

