LSG coach confirms key player will miss next two IPL games

Langer also stated that he expects the star player to be 'back soon'.

In a recent development coming in, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has confirmed that a key player will miss the next two games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Langer confirmed the news on the eve of their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) but expects the star player to be 'back soon'.

During their previous clash against the Gujarat Titans, Mayank Yadav had to leave the field after bowling just one over. It was later reported by the team's chief executive that the reason behind it was Mayank experienced "soreness in lower abdominal area" and workload needed to be monitored.

Langer said in the pre-match press conference earlier today,

"He felt a little bit of tightness at the top of his hip leading into the last game, but that was about a one-out-of-ten pain, and we thought that there were clinical signs. Everything through the doctors and the physios seemed perfectly okay. He bowled that first over [against Titans] and started feeling something in his hip. But we had an MRI scan, and there is a very, very small swelling in there. So we are very hopeful he'll start building himself up and be back bowling again soon."

Mayank Yadav has been an asset for LSG

LSG, after facing DC tomorrow (April 12), have an away game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in two day's time. Langer opined that the limited turnaround time along with the travel would have made it more difficult for Mayank to make a timely recovery.

Mayank Yadav has been a key asset for LSG and is one of the biggest revelations of IPL 2024. The Indian talent who can clock 150 kph consistently made an immediate impact also earned plaudits for bowling the fastest ball of the season so far at 156.7 kph.

