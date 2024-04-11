"Your masala is over so... :" Virat Kohli on his patch-up with Naveen-Ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli got into a heated argument with Naveen-Ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir last year but things are back to normal now.

In IPL 2023, Virat Kohli was in the news for wrong reasons. In a match played between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli got involved in a heated argument with LSG quick Naveen-Ul-Haq. As the match got over, LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir joined and was seen to be moving aggressively towards Kohli. Both had a heated argument that went on for a few minutes. The news garnered special attention as it turned out to be the biggest controversy of IPL 2023.

After the incident, Naveen-Ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir were booed several times by Kohli's fans. But during the last year's World Cup match played between India and Afghanistan in Delhi, Virat Kohli and Naveen-Ul-Haq hugged each other to bring this episode to an end.

Similarly, during a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders played earlier this season in Bengaluru, Gambhir came and shared a laugh with Kohli. Both the legends hugged each other to bring an end to this saga as well.

Virat Kohli on his patch-up with Naveen-Ul-Haq, Gautam Gambhir

During an event organised by Asian Paints, Kohli hilariously said that people are disappointed because of his reconciliation with Naveen-Ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir.

"People are very disappointed with my behaviour. I hugged Naveen, and then the other day, Gauti bhai (Gautam Gambhir) came and hugged me. Your masala is over so you're booing. We're not kids anymore," Kohli said during the event.

Virat Kohli hasn't got into any controversy in IPL 2024 so far and is batting as well as he has ever been. He is scoring runs consistently and is one of the few shining lights for RCB. Kohli currently holds the Orange Cap this year as he has scored 316 runs in five matches so far at an outstanding average of 105.33 and a strike rate of 146.29. He has a century to his name as well, which he scored against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur.

However, his team Royal Challengers Bengaluru is struggling with just ne win from five matches so far. RCB will next play Mumbai Indians in a high-octane encounter on April 11 at Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai. Both the teams have won just a solitary game so far and will be looking to bring their campaign back on track.

