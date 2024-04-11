Mumbai Indians sign Saurashtra wicketkeeper as replacement for injured star

The 24-year-old Saurashtra cricketer comes in as a like-for-like replacement.

In a recent development coming in, Mumbai Indians have roped in a young wicketkeeper-batter to replace an injured star for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. The news was confirmed by the league website with an official statement.

24-year-old Saurashtra cricketer Harvik Desai comes in as a like-for-like replacement for the injured Vishnu Vinod, who is currently facing a forearm issue.

The statement released by IPL read,

"Wicket-keeper batter Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA IPL 2024 owing to an injury to his forearm. The Mumbai Indians have signed Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai as a replacement. The 24-year-old Harvik has a century in all three formats of the game and was a member of the India U19 team that won the World Cup in 2018."

Of hard work, career goals and reminiscing that moment of hitting the winning runs in the U-19 World Cup 2018 🙌🏻



In conversation with West Zone’s in-form Harvik Desai 👌👌 - By @jigsactin



Full Interview 🎥🔽 #DeodharTrophy https://t.co/PBT8vXq6J7 pic.twitter.com/4HUj4N8pUj — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 1, 2023

ALSO READ: Unheralded Indian star hailed on social media for nerveless composure

Mumbai Indians announce new signing for IPL 2024

Vishnu Vinod has not featured in any of the Mumbai Indians' games during the IPL 2024 season.

During the previous season, Vinod played three matches for MI and left a positive impression, notably scoring a quick 30 off 20 balls against Gujarat Titans' strong bowling attack. He also contributed to a crucial 65-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav in that match.

Now, another wicketkeeper-batter, Harvik Desai, will be keen to seize the opportunity and demonstrate his abilities in the intense setting of the IPL.

Desai is anticipated to join the Mumbai Indians' camp, likely after their fifth league match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore later tonight (April 11).

Mumbai Indians have faced a tough start to their campaign with three consecutive losses, placing them eighth on the points table. On the other hand, RCB are right behind MI at ninth with one win in five games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.