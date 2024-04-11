Unheralded Indian star hailed on social media for nerveless composure

Gujarat Titans registered its third victory of IPL 2024 when they defeated a strong Rajasthan Royals team at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The Titans were the underdogs coming into this game. They had lost their previous two matches and needed to win this match desperately.

For most part of the match, Gujarat were trailing as Rajasthan showed why they had been so invincible. When the Titans required 73 runs from the last 30 balls, it seemed like the match had gone out of their hands. Two balls later, when their captain Shubman Gill was dismissed, the task seemed even tougher. But they showed why they are regarded as such a good chasing team.

Titans fought till the last ball and snatched the victory from the grasp of the home team. Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Shahrukh Khan played important cameos in the end. Tewatia, who is playing as a specialist finisher deserves praise as he has done his job in a commendable manner over the last two seasons.

Rahul Tewatia usually comes out to bat in the final overs of the innings and gets few balls to make an impression. But over the years, he has batted with intelligence and calmness rather than trying to hit the ball too hard. In this match, he left-hander scored 22 runs off 11 balls and stitched an important 38-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Rashid Khan.

Rahul Tewatia hailed on social media for nerveless composure

Tewatia was lauded on social media for his nerveless composure. He has shown his finishing skills previously and he didn't let his team down this time as well. Some netizens also asked for him to get a chance in the Indian team. Here are some of the reactions.

Rahul Tewatia in last 3 overs for GT🌟



318 Runs @ 180.7 SR & 19 Sixes 🥵



Wondering how many times he seals the deal for GT in crunch situations - The Specialist Finisher🫡#IPL2024 #MIvRCB #MIvsRCB #RCBvMI #RCBvsMI #RRvsGT pic.twitter.com/DrfFYqgjc7 — TCTV Cricket (@tctv1offl) April 11, 2024

Rahul Tewatia with his daughter after the match, yesterday night's

- 200+ SR impact man with his soul.. ❤️#RRvGT | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/0bGESLaOF9 — CricVipez (@CricVipezAP) April 11, 2024

Can you count how many games Rahul Tewatia would have won for his franchises? This man never ever gives up, yet nobody speaks about him! Such a gritty fighter he is #GTvsRR #IPL2024 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 10, 2024

Rahul Tewatia is an absolute beast in the IPL! He keeps pulling off incredible chases, but people still doubt him. He's got all the skills - 360° shots, leg-spin bowling, and he's constantly improving. He deserves more hype👏 pic.twitter.com/3BaUl7HZl2 — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) April 10, 2024

Gotto select Tewatia for once in Indian set up, it will be unfortunate if a clutch player like him isn't even given a chance to express himself representing India!! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) April 10, 2024

WATCH: Riyan Parag saves the surprise for Kuldeep Sen in hilarious DRS scenes

Rahul Tewatia was run out in the final ball of the match. But by then, he had already done the job for his team. Rashid Khan slashed a cut through poiint for four in the final ball to take Gujarat Titans to a much needed victory. Before being signed by Titans, Tewatia used to play for Rajasthan Royals and did a great job with them as well.

