Kuldeep Sen picked up three wickets in his first spell of IPL 2024 but was taken for 20 runs in his last over.

In a thrilling last-ball finish, Gujarat Titans registered a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets. Chasing a mammoth target of 197 runs to win, Gujarat Titans got off to a steady start but their run-rate could not really take off until Shubman Gill started accelerating. Sai Sudharsan was the first wicket to be dismissed for 35.

GT lost Matthew Wade and Abhinav Manohar in quick succession, which put Rajasthan in front. They lost their captain Shubman Gill with 64 more needed off 28 balls. But a crucial seventh-wicket partnership betwee Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan brought Gujarat closer to an important win.Though Tewatia got run out in the penultimate ball of the match, Rashid Khan slashed a four over point to take his side home.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals scored 196-3, thanks to brilliant knocks from Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. Samson scored 68* runs off 38 balls while Parag scored 76 runs off 48 balls.

WATCH: Riyan Parag saves the surprise for Kuldeep Sen in hilarious DRS scenes

In the 9th over of the second innings when Gujarat were batting, hilarious scenes were visible between Riyan Parag and fast bowler Kuldeep Sen. Sen bowled a ball into middle and off and the batter, Sai Sudharsan, tried to lap it fine but missed it completely and was pinned right in front. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena did not raise the finger and RR opted for a review.

As the DRS was under process, Riyan Parag did not allow Kuldeep Sen to watch it on the screen and saved the surprise for him. The ball was found to be going into middle and off and the decision was reversed. After the decision came, both Parag and Sen were celebrating along with Dhruv Jurel.

This was the first wicket for Kuldeep Sen in this year's IPL and he took it in the first over he bowled. He went on to take two more wickets in his next over in a memorable first spell of IPL 2024. In his first spell, Sen produced figures of 3-0-22-3 and dismantled Titans' middle order with his high pace. But his last over, which was also the penultimate over of the match, went for 20 runs

Kuldeep Sen was impressive in this game and clocked high speeds close to 145 kph on a regular basis. Riyan Parag too had a good outing with the bat as he scored a 48-ball-76. But their efforts went in vain as Rajasthan Royals were handed their first defeat of IPL 2024.

