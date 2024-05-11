Gujarat Titans sign former PBKS player as replacement for talented speedster

The IPL 2023 runners-up roped him in for a price of INR 50 lakhs.

In a recent development coming in, Gujarat Titans (GT) have signed a former Punjab Kings (PBKS) player as a replacement for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. The news was confirmed by the league on their website in an official release.

The IPL 2023 runners-up have roped in Gurnoor Singh Brar for a price of INR 50 lakhs, who will be replacing talented young pacer Sushant Mishra in the GT ranks.

Confirming the development, the IPL statement read, "Gujarat Titans have signed fast bowler Gurnoor Singh Brar as a replacement for Sushant Mishra for the remainder of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. "Gurnoor has represented Punjab in domestic cricket in five First-Class and one List A match. In 2023, he played a solitary match for the Punjab Kings in the Tata IPL. He signs in for his reserve price of INR 50 lakhs."

Gujarat Titans hold out a slim ray of hope for IPL 2024 playoffs berth

After a change in leadership, Gujarat Titans haven't had the best of seasons, currently languishing at the bottom half of the table. Although the Shubman Gill-led side is virtually out of the playoffs race, they still have a slim ray of hope after defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night comprehensively by 35 runs.

With the win, GT climbed up to the eighth spot with ten points from twelve games.

They have two more matches remaining this season, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 13 and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 16.

They will need to win both matches by big margins and hope other results go their way if they fancy a chance for a playoffs spot.

