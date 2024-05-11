Delhi Capitals name star all-rounder captain after Rishabh Pant's suspension

In a recent development coming in, Delhi Capitals (DC) have named a star all-rounder as skipper for their next game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday (May 12) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The all-rounder will step in to fill the absence left by regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who has been handed a one-match suspension for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

The reason for the suspension is that Delhi Capitals was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their previous match against Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 7.

Dynamic left-hander Axar Patel will now take over the captaincy reins for the upcoming RCB clash. The news was confirmed by head coach Ricky Ponting at the pre-match conference.

Delhi Capitals to make their final push for a playoffs spot

Incidentally, this is the third time DC has committed the offence this season.

Pant was fined INR 12 lakh for breaching the Code of Conduct for the first time and INR 24 lakh for the second time. According to the rules, if the team breaches the Code of Conduct for the third time, captain is suspended for one match.

With 12 points in 12 matches so far, Delhi Capitals are at fifth spot in the points table and one more defeat could affect their chances of making it to the next stage.

Pant's suspension is a big blow to DC who have two important games coming up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants as they look to make a final push for the playoffs spot. Pant is currently the highest run-scorer for the Capitals with 413 runs in 12 matches at an average of 41.30

