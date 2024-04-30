Hardik Pandya shows captaincy acumen with a brilliant DRS against LSG

It was a disappointing debut for the LSG youngster, who had to depart for a golden duck after replays showed otherwise.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), MI skipper Hardik Pandya showed great captaincy instincts to overturn an umpire decision and inflict an early blow on LSG.

On the receiving end was LSG youngster Arshin Kulkarni who was making his debut in the IPL. However, he faced a disappointing start to his IPL journey as he was dismissed without scoring a run.

LSG, chasing a target of 144 set by MI, pinned their hopes on Kulkarni and KL Rahul at the crease. However, Kulkarni's debut innings was cut short when out-of-form Nuwan Thushara managed to claim his wicket in the opening over of the match.

Despite Kulkarni's efforts to establish himself, he fell prey to Thushara's delivery, resulting in a golden duck on his IPL debut.

Hardik Pandya takes a brilliant DRS call

The dismissal was marked by a contentious LBW appeal from MI captain Hardik Pandya, which was initially dismissed by the umpire.

Upon DRS review, it was evident from the replays that the delivery had struck Kulkarni in front of the stumps. Despite some initial hesitation from the umpire, Pandya's decision to challenge the call proved pivotal as the ball tracking confirmed three reds.

Speaking about the match, LSG are currently batting on 96 for 2 in 12.2 overs and looks comfortable in the run-chase. Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis are currently at the crease for LSG.

The Lucknow outfit are currently ranked fifth in the IPL 2024 Points table and win tonight will see them enter into Top 4 and further consolidate their chances of qualification for the playoffs.

