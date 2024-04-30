Fans lash out after World Cup bound Hardik Pandya registers golden duck against LSG

Pandya's poor show with the bat irked the fans, especially since he was named as India's vice captain for upcoming T20 World Cup earlier today.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), MI skipper Hardik Pandya received flak after he was dismissed for a golden duck.

Earlier today, the BCCI announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in June and named Hardik as the vice-captain.

However, his poor show with the bat irked the fans as they took to social media to voice their anger.

Mumbai Indians had a horrible start to the game, reeling at 27 for 4 with none of their star players being able to deliver. Apart from Hardik, Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav who are also in the India squad for the ICC event departed cheaply for scores of 4 and 10.

Check some of the reactions following Hardik's disappointing knock below.

Mumbai Indians get off to a horrible start

Speaking about the match, the MI scoreboard currently reads 41 for 4 in 8 overs with Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera still at the crease.

For LSG, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq have taken one scalp apiece.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed second last in the IPL 2024 points table with six points from nine games and desperately need a win if they have to keep an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

On the other hand, LSG currently rank fifth with ten points from nine games. A win tonight will however propel them to the Top 4 and further consolidate their chances to make it to the playoffs.

