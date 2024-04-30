KKR star suspended for one match after IPL Code of Conduct breach

Earlier this season, he was slapped with a heavy fine by the BCCI for his antics.

In a recent development coming in, a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star has been suspended for one match and slapped with a 100% fine following a breach of the code of conduct guidelines during their match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) last night (April 29) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

KKR pacer Harshit Rana faced consequences earlier in the season after he gave a flying-kiss send-off to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Mayank Agarwal and was slapped with a heavy fine by the BCCI.

Last night again, Rana was all set to repeat his act.

After DC batter Abhishek Porel smashed the fast bowler for two boundaries and a six in three consecutive deliveries, Harshit Rana came back stronger in his next over and got the last laugh. Elated at getting the prized scalp, Rana was almost going to give another flying-kiss send-off.

ALSO READ: Key Rajasthan Royals, KKR batters set to miss IPL 2024 playoffs

KKR's Harshit Rana faces one-match suspension

He first pointed Porel towards the direction of the dugout. However, he abruptly halted the gesture, remembering the severe warning imposed upon him by the BCCI.

However, his half-hearted act did not go unnoticed and has now been served with further punishment.

Confirming the development, an IPL statement read, "Harshit Rana, Bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 47 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 29, 2024. "Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding."

Speaking about the match, KKR secured a comfortable victory 7 wickets and further consolidated their chances for qualification for the playoffs. They currently stand second with 12 points from 10 games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.