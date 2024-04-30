Key Rajasthan Royals, KKR batters set to miss IPL 2024 playoffs

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), earlier today, announced the Three Lions squad that will travel to West Indies and USA for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in June.

However, in a recent development, it has now been known that key English players plying their trade in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) will miss the playoffs stage due to a preparatory series ahead of the ICC event where England host Pakistan for a four-match T20I series, starting from March 22.

The IPL 2024 playoffs are scheduled to start from May 21.

Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, two explosive English openers playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) respectively will have to miss the business end of IPL 2024 to honour national commitments.

Looking at the current IPL 2024 Points Table, both KKR and RR are favourites to make it to the playoffs. RR is leading the race in the Top 4 with the Royals at the apex with 16 points and the Knight Riders occupy the second place with 12 points after nine matches.

Other T20 World Cup-bound England players to leave IPL 2024

All-rounder Moeen Ali is set to depart from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), though he hasn't had ample opportunities to leave a significant mark this season.

Meanwhile, other English stars - Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone are all part of the Punjab Kings roster. However, despite their presence, the team has only managed to secure three victories thus far, leaving their playoff chances uncertain unless they manage to win all of their remaining five matches.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the players are expected to return to the UK on the weekend of May 18-19, which could rule them out of their respective franchises' final group-stage fixtures as well.

The England squad that will play against Pakistan will be the same as the team that will travel to the USA and West Indies for the upcoming marquee event.

England squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

