India Test series hero makes it to England's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Defending champions England have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Jos Buttler will lead the side while Jofra Archer has made a much-awaited comeback into the side.

The batting department comprises of various T20 specialists like skipper Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, and Will Jacks. All the four batters have found good form in the ongoing IPL and are expected to play a key role for the defending champions.

They have selected a strong-looking middle and lower order which includes Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, and Sam Curran. While Harry Brook is making a comeback to professional cricket after missing the IPL due to personal reasons, Ben Duckett has made it to the squad as the only left-hander.

The bowling line-up welcomes back Jofra Archer after an elbow injury ruled him out from playing competitive cricket since May 2023. Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Sam Curran and Chris Jordan are the other fast bowlers in the squad. Sam Curran is the fast bowling allrounder in the team. Curran was the Player of the tournament in the previous T20 World Cup which England won.

Tom Hartley makes it to England's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

The spin bowling department will be led by the legspinner Adil Rashid. England's hero in the away Test series with India Tom Hartley has been surprisingly chosen as the second spinner in the squad. Hartley is yet to play a T20I but he performed excellently in the series against India, picking up 22 wickets in 5 matches. His height could be the deciding factor on spin-friendly pitches in the Caribbean. Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone are the spin-bowling allrounders in the team.

Jos Buttler is expected to take the wicketkeeping gloves while Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow are the other wicketkeepers in the squad.

England will start its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as defending champions against Scotland on June 4 at Bridgetown, Barbados. The tournament will start on June 2 with USA hosting Canada at Dallas. The final will be played on June 29 at Bridgetown, Barbados.

England squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Jos Buttler (C) (wk), Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Reece Topley.

