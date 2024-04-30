Rajasthan Royals star snubbed as travelling reserve in South Africa's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

South Africa have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 with Aiden Markram set to lead the side.

South Africa have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 with Aiden Markram set to lead the side. The squad is a good mix of youth and experience and has several players who have been a part of the competition before as well.

Among the batters, Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks are expected to open the batting with Ryan Rickelton being the reserve opener. The middle order looks strong with captain Aiden Makram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs capable of destroying any bowling attack.

Ottniel Baartman rewarded for excellent performance in SA20

This is your T20 World Cup Proteas Men’s team South Africa! 🌟 Let's rally behind our squad as they aim to conquer the world stage and bring home the gold! 🏆💥



Stay tuned for the out of this world performances! #T20WorldCup #OutOfThisWorld #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/NVwYYsN7cH — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) April 30, 2024

The bowling line-up will be led by the pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee, and Ottniel Baartman are the other fast bowlers in the squad. Baartman's selection comes as a surprise as he is yet to play an international game. But he had an excellent SA20 2023-24 season where he picked up 18 wickets in just 8 matches at an average of 11.77 and an economy rate of 6.95. Baartman was the second highest wicket-taker in the competition and played a crucial role in Sunrisers Eastern Cape's title win.

South Africa have selected three spinners for the conditions expected to be helpful for spin. Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Bjorn Fortuin are the three spinners in the squad with captain Aiden Markram also capable of rolling his arm over.

Quinton de Kock is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper in the squad with Heinrich Klaasen being the other one. Meanwhile, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi will be the travelling reserves in the squad. Burger has been excellent for South Africa in the last few months in all the formats and his non-selection in the original squad comes as a surprise. He has been brilliant for his team Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL as well.

South Africa will begin its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against Sri Lanka on June 3 at New York, USA. They will be aiming to win their first senior ICC trophy ever. The T20 World Cup starts on June 2 with USA facing Canada in the opening match at Dallas, USA. The final will be played on June 29 at Barbados.

Also read: Superstar batter set to be shock omission from India's T20 World Cup squad

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tristan Stubbs.

Telegram Group Join Now

Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.