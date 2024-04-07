Injury scare for Lucknow Super Giants pace sensation; leaves the field with side strain

This will be a major blow to LSG in defending their score.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024 match) between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), LSG pace sensation Mayank Yadav suffered an injury scare. He seemed to have suffered a side strain and soon after was spotted leaving the field to get medical attention.

The youngster bowled just one over in the match, and looked much slower with his deliveries as compared to his trademark pace,

