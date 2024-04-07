WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah castles Prithvi Shaw with a toe-crushing yorker

Bumrah once again showed why he is one of the best in the business.

During the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled an inch-perfect yorker to dismiss Prithvi Shaw. Bumrah bowled an incredible spell, claiming two wickets and gave just 22 runs in his quota of four overs as Mumbai Indians registered an emphatic 29-run win to open their account on the points table.

Shaw looked in sublime touch with a confident innings of 66 runs, leading his team's resurgence in a towering chase of 235. Upon reaching his half-century, Shaw tried to accelerate with boundaries, but Bumrah intervened and altered the script.

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 12th over as Shaw was batting in full flow and Bumrah unleashed his best weapon 'a toe-crushing yorker'. The DC opener had no answer for the delivery as it rattled his leg stump.

Meanwhile, Abishek Porel was his second victim and with his scalp, Bumrah completed 150 IPL wickets and became the third fastest to achieve the feat.

MI register first win of IPL 2024

Speaking about the match, MI posted their highest-ever total at the Wankhede - 234 for 5 as Romario Shepherd slammed a staggering 32 runs in the MI's final over.

In pursuit of the target, Shaw scored 66 runs to fuel the chase, while South Africa's Stubbs displayed determination by reaching his fifty in just 19 balls. Despite the efforts, the required run rate continued to increase, leading to their team's defeat by 29 runs. For MI, Gerald Coetzee made a significant impact, claiming three wickets in the final over and finishing with figures of 4-34.

ALSO READ: "How well he managed to slow the innings": Fans lash out after Hardik Pandya's low SR against Delhi Capitals

In the process, MI registered their first win of the tournament while Delhi Capitals slumped to the bottom of the points table with one win from 5 matches.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.