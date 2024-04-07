"How well he managed to slow the innings": Fans lash out after Hardik Pandya's low SR against Delhi Capitals

Pandya scored 39 of 33 balls and was the slowest batter in the entire MI roster.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the home side posted their highest-ever total at the Wankhede. It was an explosive batting display from the MI batters, especially Romario Shepherd who slammed a staggering 32 runs in the last over.

Although MI managed to breach the 200-run mark, skipper Hardik Pandya once again came under scrutiny for his slow batting approach, with an SR of 118 in today's game.

Pandya scored 39 of 33 balls and was the slowest batter in the entire MI roster.

Following the knock, fans were quick to express their angst on social media and how Pandya's knock slowed down the entire MI innings. Check of the reactions below.

Promoted himself to make an impact and how well did he manage to slow the innings from NRR of 11.1 when he came in and bat for 33 balls with SR of 118. Every other batsman in MI (minimum6balls) scored with minimum SR of 180. DC will hope Hardik open bowling. #MIvsDC #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/o5UG40mkNo — Arun Alex (@ArunAle06358444) April 7, 2024

Hardik Pandya vs Romario Sherpherd batting performance Today



Hardik Pandya : Runs 39 , Balls 33 , sixes 1 ,SR 118

Romario Sherpherd : Runs 39, Balls 10 ,sixes 4 ,SR 390 pic.twitter.com/T5juBCWi0X — Usman Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@shaikhusman_7) April 7, 2024

Hardik Pandya in IPL



2015 to 2021

153.9 SR || Balls Per Six Ratio - 9.78



2022 to 2024

134.0 SR || Balls Per Six Ratio - 23.4#MIvDC pic.twitter.com/55lTUSl54y — Ahmad Para (@Shazpara00) April 7, 2024

Hardik Pandya: 39/33= SR 118

Rest of M.Indians:195/87=SR 224#HardikPandya I #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/cMwCS5GIaM — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) April 7, 2024

Amazing inning by Hardik Pandya under huge pressure.

39 runs, 33 balls, SR: 118



Fans of Delhi Capitals gave standing ovation to Hardik Pandya.

🫡🫡🫡#RohitSharma #Hardik #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/9J4LDk3N4Y — Shivam (@Im_Shivam45) April 7, 2024

Mumbai Indians eye first win of the season against DC

Speaking about the match, Shepherd's blistering knock propelled MI to a score of 234 for 5 in their 20 overs.

The West Indies star capitalized on a solid foundation, laid down by impressive performances of Rohit Sharma (49 off 27 balls), Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), Hardik Pandya (39 off 30 balls), and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls) in the batting-friendly conditions at the Wankhede.

It was, however, a forgettable outing for Suryakumar Yadav, who made his return after a sports hernia surgery. SKY perished for a two-ball duck on his first game since mid-December last year.

It is a crucial match for the Mumbai Indians, who are yet to win a game under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. The five-time winners are currently at the bottom of the points table. DC, on the other hand, is also struggling, having won just one out of four matches and are in the ninth place.

