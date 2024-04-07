WATCH: Romario Shepherd destroys Anrich Nortje, slams 32 runs in last over

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), MI's big-hitting all-rounder Romario Shepherd blasted Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje for a whopping 32 runs in the final over of their innings.

Shepherd hit four sixes and two boundaries to ensure MI posted a staggering total of 234 for 5 in their 20 overs. It was also MI's highest total at the Wankhede.

In an unwanted record, Nortje registered the sixth-most costliest over in IPL history. Nortje concluded with disappointing figures of 2 for 65 in his allotted four overs.

It looked like MI has finally got the replacement of their former star Kieron Pollard who was a powerhouse when it came to explosive batting in the death overs.

Mumbai Indians batters impress apart from Suryakumar Yadav

Shepherd was the last to join the run-scoring spree after DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field.

The West Indies star capitalized on a solid foundation, laid down by impressive performances of Rohit Sharma (49 off 27 balls), Ishan Kishan (42 off 23 balls), Hardik Pandya (39 off 30 balls), and Tim David (45 not out off 21 balls) in the batting-friendly conditions at the Wankhede.

It was, however, a forgettable outing for Suryakumar Yadav, who made his return after a sports hernia surgery. SKY perished for a two-ball duck in his first game since mid-December last year.

It is a crucial match for the Mumbai Indians, who are yet to win a game under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. The five-time winners are currently at the bottom of the points table. DC, on the other hand, is also struggling, having won just one out of four matches and are in the ninth place.

